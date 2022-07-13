scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Mumbai student on a picnic in Lonavala drowns in waterfall

Officials at the Lonavala town police station said the deceased has been identified as Sahil Saroj, 20, a resident of Santacruz.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
July 13, 2022 11:31:39 am
Mumbai news latest, Mumbai updates, Mumbai rains, Pune rainsOfficials said that Sahil, who along with his friends went to a waterfall near the Bhushi dam sometime around 4 pm, was swept away and drowned. (Express file photo)

A student from Mumbai, who had come for a picnic to Lonavala with a group of other students, drowned near a waterfall near the Bhushi dam Monday evening and his body was recovered Tuesday afternoon, said the police.

Officials at the Lonavala town police station said the deceased has been identified as Sahil Saroj, 20, a resident of Santacruz. Saroj, who was pursuing a B Com course at a Mumbai college, had come for a picnic in the Bhushi dam area along with a group of 250 students.

Track Monsoon News Live |At least 6 dead, 95 evacuated in Maharashtra

Officials said that Sahil, who along with his friends went to a waterfall near the Bhushi dam sometime around 4 pm, was swept away and drowned.

More from Pune

Inspector Sitaram Dubal, in-charge of the Lonavala town police station, said, “After we received the information, we launched a search with the help of a group of trekkers. The body was recovered on Tuesday afternoon as we continued the search on the second day of the incident.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Mattewara a game changer?Premium
Mattewara a game changer?
National Emblem Row: Dimensions, angle of view, make emblem look differen...Premium
National Emblem Row: Dimensions, angle of view, make emblem look differen...
India’s demography at crossroads: Elderly may outnumber the youthPremium
India’s demography at crossroads: Elderly may outnumber the youth
Explained: Why the euro has fallen to $1, what it means for the rupeePremium
Explained: Why the euro has fallen to $1, what it means for the rupee

UPSC Key | The Indian Express helps you prepare for the Civil Services and other competitive exams with cues on how to read and understand content.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 13: Latest News
Advertisement