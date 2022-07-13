Mumbai student on a picnic in Lonavala drowns in waterfall

A student from Mumbai, who had come for a picnic to Lonavala with a group of other students, drowned near a waterfall near the Bhushi dam Monday evening and his body was recovered Tuesday afternoon, said the police.

Officials at the Lonavala town police station said the deceased has been identified as Sahil Saroj, 20, a resident of Santacruz. Saroj, who was pursuing a B Com course at a Mumbai college, had come for a picnic in the Bhushi dam area along with a group of 250 students.

Officials said that Sahil, who along with his friends went to a waterfall near the Bhushi dam sometime around 4 pm, was swept away and drowned.

Inspector Sitaram Dubal, in-charge of the Lonavala town police station, said, “After we received the information, we launched a search with the help of a group of trekkers. The body was recovered on Tuesday afternoon as we continued the search on the second day of the incident.”