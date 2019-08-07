Mumbai-Pune train services to stay grounded for two more days: Central Railways

Even as repair work in the ghat areas in the state is in full swing, Central Railway officials said the resumption of train services between Pune and Mumbai may take two more days. On Tuesday, all major trains between Pune and Mumbai remained grounded.

Train tracks have been damaged due to overflowing rivers and landslides at a dozen places between the Karjat-Lonavala and Badlapur-Karjat stretches. Landslides along the route, waterlogging in the Mumbai and Thane regions and continued downpour in Mumbai also affected train traffic.

“On Tuesday, traffic was resumed in the Badlapur-Karjat section as the work was finished and safety checks conducted. We are still working on the Karjat-Lonavala section. It’s expected that the work will continue for two more days,” said A K Singh, senior PRO, Central Railway.

“To clear the railway track, at least 250 railway staff, gangmen and others worked through the day and night. Formation below down line washed out due to water and mud in the south east ghat section. The terrain is tough,” said Central Railway spokesperson A K Singh.

