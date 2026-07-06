Mumbai-Pune Missing Link reopens after 18-hour disruption amid heavy monsoon; advisory issued for travellers

Traffic on the Pune–Mumbai corridor of the Missing Link resumed after remaining disrupted for more than 18 hours, bringing relief to thousands of commuters stranded or affected by the prolonged closure. Authorities restored vehicular movement after ensuring the route was safe for travel following adverse weather conditions.

Even as traffic has resumed, officials have urged commuters to avoid non-essential travel in view of the continuing heavy monsoon. The commuters are advised to strictly adhere to traffic advisories issued by the authorities as the rainfall may continue to impact traffic movement in the region.

🚨 IMPORTANT UPDATE ✅ Traffic has resumed on the Pune–Mumbai Connecting Link Road. Vehicular movement has been restored after completion of extensive safety operations. Despite relentless monsoon conditions, including heavy rainfall, strong winds and low visibility, MSRDC… pic.twitter.com/LCRirbWao0 — MSRDCofficial (@MSRDC_official) July 6, 2026

As indicated, only two of the four lanes of the Pune to Mumbai corridor have been opened. A highway police statement read, “After the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation, road safety engineers and the construction company certified that the route was safe, two lanes on the Pune–Mumbai carriageway have been reopened to traffic. The remaining two lanes continue to remain closed as water is still flowing over them.”

Barely nine weeks after it was inaugurated as Maharashtra’s answer to the Mumbai-Pune Expressway’s most notorious traffic bottleneck, the Rs 6,695-crore Missing Link suffered its first major monsoon disruption on Monday, with a landslide damaging a retaining structure near one of its tunnels and forcing the closure of the Pune-to-Mumbai carriageway, as Maharashtra received record rainfall with 670 mm of rain battering Lonavala in over 24 hours.

Mumbai surpassed its average rainfall quota for July in six days even as Pune recorded 108 mm of rain in 24 hours until 8.30 am on Monday, the fourth-highest reading for the month since records started being maintained in 1896.