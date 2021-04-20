Free cab rides to hospitals and Covid-19 vaccination centres for senior citizens in Pune, Mumbai

Queueing up for Covid-19 vaccination (Express Photo: Deepak Joshi)

Senior citizens in Pune and Mumbai can avail free cab services in case a medical emergency requires them to be ferried to a hospital or ride to a designated Covid-19 vaccination centre.

Mahindra Logistics of the Mahindra Group has launched this emergency cab service in select areas of two of the worst Covid-19-hit cities of Maharashtra.

The company has assured that the cabs will be sanitized to ensure passenger safety.

Cab bookings can be done by dialling 9867097665 everyday between 7 am and 6 pm.

In Pune, the service is open for residents of Katraj, Kothrud, Bhosari, Pimple Saudagar and Kharadi.

In Mumbai, the services cover Bandra, Andheri, Thane, Borivali and Ghatkopar.

It is mandatory that senior citizens carry with themselves a hand sanitizer and Aadhaar card and wear a face mask throughout the journey.