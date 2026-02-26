Mumbai-Pune Expressway’s Missing Link 98% done, hazardous cargo vehicles to be barred

The Missing Link on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway is 98 per cent complete, with the official inauguration scheduled for May 1, said Rajesh Patil, Joint Managing Director of MSRDC on Wednesday. Trial testing is expected to be carried out in April, bringing an end to years of delays on one of Maharashtra’s most ambitious road infrastructure projects.

“As of February 25, only 15 metres of work is pending on the Mumbai corridor and 6 metres on the Pune corridor of the cable-stayed bridge. By March 10, we expect to achieve full connectivity, one can travel across the bridge,” Patil told The Indian Express. Following that, finishing works, load testing and necessary safety checks will be carried out before the link is opened to traffic.

Tanaji Chikhale, Superintendent of Police, Highway Traffic, Raigad, who has been conducting regular inspections alongside MSRDC, confirmed the timeline. “Construction is in the final stages, and is expected in the stipulated time, after which some additional time will be needed for finishing works.”

“In rare cases of events, like if there’s a technical delay, at least the lane towards Pune will be opened first,” he added.

Missing Link

The stretch between Khopoli and Kusgaon is designed to bypass the Khandala-Lonavala ghat section, a winding, steep climb that has long been a bottleneck on one of the busiest expressways. The existing route between the two points is nearly 19.8 km; the Missing Link cuts that down by over six kilometres, saving commuters between 25 and 30 minutes of travel time.

The project is being executed by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) at a cost of Rs 6,695 crore. It begins at the Khopoli exit with a 900-metre viaduct bridge, standing roughly 60 metres above ground, leading into the first tunnel, 1.64 km long.

This is followed by a 650-metre cable-stayed bridge over Tiger Valley, supported by two pylons each 180 metres tall. The valley floor lies nearly 184 metres below, and the pylons were engineered to minimise the number of supports needed, improving structural stability.

After the bridge, traffic enters the second and longer tunnel, around 9 km, which carries vehicles directly to Kusgaon on the Pune side. The link has four lanes, one more than the current ghat section.

Who stands to benefit

According to Chikhale, roughly 70 per cent of current traffic on the expressway consists of light motor vehicles, including cars, pickup tempos, travellers and similar vehicles. Most of this is expected to shift to the Missing Link once it opens. “The main advantage will be for those travelling from Pune towards Mumbai. It’s that direction where traffic crawls because light vehicles get stuck behind heavy ones on the ghat stretch. The traffic on the Mumbai to Pune direction usually flows better because of the slope,” he said.

Chikhale also noted that the Missing Link would give traffic authorities an additional alternative during emergencies, beyond the old Pune-Mumbai highway.

No entry for vehicles carrying hazardous substances

Vehicles carrying combustible substances like petrol, diesel, LPG, CNG and other chemicals will not be permitted to use the Missing Link.

Patil said, “As per Indian Road Congress (IRC) guidelines, long tunnels fall in the highest risk category. In case of a fire inside a tunnel, there is a serious risk of suffocation with catastrophic consequences. A similar accident in Japan resulted in casualties due to suffocation. And passenger safety is top priority.”

“However, tankers carrying water or milk, and vehicles carrying steel, goods and other non-hazardous cargo will be allowed to use the Missing Link. Highway traffic police will enforce the traffic movement accordingly. An official notification will be issued shortly,” Patil added.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Milind Narvekar, in a letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on February 18, urged that the link not be opened in a hurry. He demanded that all technical tests and ancillary works be completed before inauguration, and that safety be the non-negotiable priority.

Narvekar also suggested that for the first six months after launch, only passenger vehicles be permitted on the Missing Link, with heavy vehicles continuing on the old route.

Work on the Missing Link began in 2019 and was originally scheduled for completion in 2022. The deadline was pushed multiple times due to the Covid-19 pandemic and engineering challenges.