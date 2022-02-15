Container truck hits stationery vehicles on Mumbai-Pune Expressway, 4 killed

Four people were killed and two were injured after a container truck rammed into six stationary vehicles near Khopoli on the Pune Mumbai Expressway in the early hours of Tuesday.

The incident took place on the Pune to Mumbai corridor, around 70 km from Pune city, at 6.30 am, officials from the expressway control room said.

Inspector Shirish Pawar of the Khopoli police station said: “Near the Khopoli exit, there was traffic congestion and several vehicles had halted. A container moving towards Pune went out of control and hit six vehicles, including three cars, a tempo and another container. Four people travelling in a Swift car were killed and two others travelling in another car sustained injuries.”

After the accident, rescue teams from Raigad district and the expressway emergency response squad rushed to the spot and moved the injured to a hospital in Navi Mumbai. The accident further caused a traffic jam on the expressway and it took around an hour for authorities to streamline the traffic and get the damaged vehicles off the road.