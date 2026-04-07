Mumbai-Pune Expressway missing link: Load testing begins, MSRDC outlines graded traffic plan

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) said Tuesday that it has commenced load testing on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway’s long-awaited missing link and is running regular inspections across the fully connected stretch, signalling that the ambitious infrastructure project has entered its final operational phase before inauguration.

“We regularly keep inspecting by testing with our inspection vehicles across the stretch. And now both stretches are fully connected, one can pass across the bridge to either side,” said Rajesh Patil, Joint Managing Director, MSRDC.

“The missing link is almost complete, 99 per cent, you could say, as only finishing work is currently ongoing. We expect all work to be wrapped up by the end of April.”