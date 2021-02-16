Five killed, five injured as container truck hits multiple vehicles on Pune Mumbai Expressway

The accident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday (Source: ANI)

Five persons including four from a Navi Mumbai family were killed and five more seriously injured when a container truck went on to hit multiple vehicles on Pune Mumbai Expressway near Khopoli in Raigad district in the early hours of Tuesday.

As per the information given by Raigad district police, the accident took place when the Mumbai bound container truck rammed into at least two cars and two more heavy vehicles — both trucks — around 1 am. The vehicles involved were badly damaged.

The injured were rushed to a municipal hospital in Khopoli where five people were declared dead and five more are currently being treated. Some persons are believed to have died on the spot, officials said.

The deceased have been identified as Dr Vaibhav Vasant Zunzare (40), a vet based out of Nerul in Navi Mumbai, his mother Usha Vasant Zunzare (63), wife Vaishali (38) and daughter Shreya (5), and Manju Prakash Nahar (58) of Goregaon, Mumbai. Dr Zunzare’s son Arnav survived the accident with serious injuries.

Others injured in the accident are Swapnil Sonji Kamble (30), Prakash Nahar (65) both from Goregaon, Kaluram Jat and Kishan Chaudhari.