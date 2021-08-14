Man posing as Mumbai police officer arrested from Pune

Pune City Police have arrested a 37-year-old man, Pavan alias Milind Savant, who was pretending to be police officer.

Acting on a tip-off, a Crime Branch team raided a hotel room near Pune railway station on Thursday and nabbed Savant at the spot. Savant told police that he was a police inspector deployed in Mumbai, but he was unable to produce his identity card. Police found his movements suspicious and so they checked his room. During searches, they recovered a police uniform from his possession.

Savant was arrested and an offence of impersonation lodged against him at the Bund garden police station under sections 170 and 171 of the Indian Penal Code.

Probe revealed that Savant is a history-sheeter and has several criminal cases against him in Mumbai.