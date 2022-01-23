Mumbai, north Konkan to be hit by dust storm in next 12 hrs: IMD

Hazy and cloudy sky conditions were reported over Mumbai, Pune, north Maharashtra and adjoining districts in Gujarat since Sunday morning.

A dust storm is approaching Mumbai, north Konkan and districts of north-central Maharashtra and will prevail for at least 12 hours between Sunday noon and early Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned. These winds are approaching with a speed of 20 to 30 kilometres per hour.

This is for the second consecutive day when strong dust-raising winds—originating in the Middle East—have reached India. On Saturday evening, visibility over Kutch, Saurashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan was severely affected.

Hazy and cloudy sky conditions were reported over Mumbai, Pune, north Maharashtra and adjoining districts in Gujarat since Sunday morning. Windy conditions, too, were reported from these regions on the day.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) over Mumbai reached close to 200 on Sunday morning whereas Pune’s AQI was at 96, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) under the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences