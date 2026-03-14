Mumbai’s Nehru Planetarium to showcase India’s journey to Moon, new show to start from March 17

'The Moon Mission – India’s Journey to the Moon' is a spectacular new full-dome planetarium experience that takes audiences on an unforgettable voyage to Earth’s closest celestial neighbour. (Photo Credit: Special Arrangement)

Mumbai’s Nehru Planetarium will host a new show, ‘The Moon Mission – India’s Journey to the Moon’, from Tuesday (March 17).

In a press release issued Saturday, the planetarium informed that the show is scripted by Dr Sudhir Kumar, former director, Capacity Building Programme Office, Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro).

“The show is created and produced by Vedarth Animation Studio, a sister organisation of Infovision, the company that first introduced digital planetarium technology in India,” Arvind Paranjpye, Director, Nehru Planetarium, Mumbai, said.

“‘The Moon Mission – India’s Journey to the Moon’ is a spectacular new full-dome planetarium experience that takes audiences on an unforgettable voyage to Earth’s closest celestial neighbour. Blending science, history, and cinematic storytelling, the show celebrates humanity’s timeless fascination with the Moon and India’s remarkable achievements in lunar exploration,” Rohan D Lahane, Programme Coordinator, Nehru Planetarium, Nehru Centre, said.