Few visitors at accused’s Pune house, was rarely seen: Neighbours

Security guards at Konark Society in Pune's Viman Nagar stated that terror suspect Faiyaz Premji was rarely seen at the largely unoccupied flat, with his father visiting only occasionally.

The row house in Pune’s Viman Nagar area, where the accused in the alleged mass-poisoning attempt at the Mumbai Muharram procession lived, remained locked for the past three days, according to security guards at the gated society.

Faiyaz Premji, 39, a BBA graduate, was arrested in Mumbai on Saturday for allegedly distributing capsules laced with zinc phosphide, a rodenticide commonly used as rat poison, during a Muharram procession in south Mumbai on Friday night.

At Konark Society Phase 1 in Pune’s Viman Nagar, guards told The Indian Express that while Premji’s father was occasionally seen at the property, roughly once every five to ten days, Faiyaz himself was rarely spotted. “People here knew very little about the family as the flat was largely unoccupied,” a guard said.