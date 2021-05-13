Mumbai man arrested for trying to cheat city jeweller by pretending to be I-T officer: Police

Police said that a few days ago, a person claiming to be 'income tax officer Rajendra Kadam' called up a reputed jeweller in Hadapsar.

Pune City Police have arrested a 27-year-old man from Mumbai for allegedly cheating several businessmen by making fraudulent phone calls to them while pretending to be an officer of the Income Tax department. Police have identified the accused as Rahul Kiran Sarate, a resident of Chembur.

Police said that a few days ago, a person claiming to be ‘income tax officer Rajendra Kadam’ called up a reputed jeweller in Hadapsar. ‘Kadam’ said a woman had filed a complaint against the jeweller over alleged sale of adulterated gold. ‘Kadam’ asked the jeweller to transfer Rs 37,200 into his bank account to “settle the issue”.

The jeweller lodged a complaint in this case at the Hadapsar police station, after which Sarate was arrested.

According to a press release issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Shrinivas Ghadge, the accused had cheated several persons by making such fraudulent calls and pretending to be an income tax officer.

Sarate allegedly also cheated people by pretending to be a woman GST officer over the phone. Police have so far confirmed his involvement in cheating 10 businessmen in Mumbai, Pune, Navi Mumbai and Kolhapur.