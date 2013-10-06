Mumbai FC beat Churchill Brothers

Mumbai FC recorded a convincing 2-0 victory against defending I-League champions Churchill Brothers at the Duler stadium,Mapusa Goa. With overcast conditions and rain both the teams started on a cautious note but as the game progressed Mumbai FC scored two goals at crucial moments.

Churchill Brothers dominated the first half but their strikers seemed to be having an off-day as chance after chance went abegging. Mumbai FC also made regular forays into the Churchill Brothers half but like their opponents,their forward line seemed to be lacking sharpness. Churchill Brothers got a wonderful opportunity to take the lead in the 40th minute. Bineesh Balan was brought down inside the Mumbai FC box by defender Valeriano Rebello and the referee had no hesitation in pointing to the spot. Henri Antchouet stepped up to take the spotkick but his shot towards the right was saved by a diving Mumbai FC goalkeeper,Kunal Sawant.

Just at the start of the second half Mumbai FC scored through Orok Essien. The goal was scored within seconds of the kickoff by Churchill Brothers. Essien pounced on a misplaced pass by a Churchill Brothers midfielder and advanced on goal. Essien,then calmly dribbled around Churchill defender Adosope Hammed and placed the ball past a flailing Lalit Thapa,the Churchill Brothers goalkeeper. The goal seemed to rattle the home-side as they made an effort to step up the tempo. The increased pace of the game seemed to be having a positive effect as the Goan side created a host of chances but were plagued by their strikers inability to convert the opportunities.

With Churchill playing a high line and pushing bodies forward in an attempt to find an equalizer,Mumbai FC dealt a killer blow,scoring their second goal off a well-worked counter-attacking move. Former India international,Climax Lawrence, received a pass inside the Churchill Brothers area. Lawrence took one touch and then drilled home leaving Churchill custodian,Thapa,no chance.

