Mumbai duo nabbed in Kondhwa with Mephedrone worth Rs 7.56 lakh

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of Pune city police’s crime branch arrested two persons with Mephedrone (MD) worth Rs 7.56 lakh. The suspected peddlers were identified as Sarfaraz Iqbal Memon (42) and Ansari Zamir Ahmad Abdul Khalik (43), both residents of Mumbai.

Acting on a tip-off, a patrolling team of the Anti-Narcotics Cell comprising inspector Vinayak Gaikwad, assistant inspector Lakshman Dengale and sub-inspector SD Narke laid a trap and nabbed the two near Khadi Machine Chowk in Kondhwa in the wee hours of Friday. During the search after their arrest, the police recovered 54 grams of MD along with cell phones and some cash, from the accused.