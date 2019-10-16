Mumbai couple arrested ‘with 1.5 kg brown sugar’

THE CRIME Branch of Pune Police on Tuesday afternoon arrested a couple from Mumbai for the alleged possession of 1.5 kg brown sugar, estimated to cost Rs 1.6 crore in the international market. Police suspect the two were acting as couriers of the contraband.

According to police, at present, a number of teams from the Crime Branch are conducting targeted patrolling in different parts of the city, days before the Assembly election on October 21, to check circulation of arms, cash, liquor and contraband.

Police said as part of the deployment, a team from Unit I of the Crime Branch detained a man and a woman from near a hotel in Kothrud, based on specific information.

They added that they found 1.5 kg of a substance they suspected to be brown sugar in a sack and a cloth bag that the couple were carrying.

A primary investigation confirmed that the substance was brown sugar, a term used for a specific grade of the opioid heroin. Police identified the accused as Selvam Nareshan (57) and his partner Vasanti Devendar (57), residents of Sion Koliwada in Mumbai.

Based on the purity of the seized contraband, the value is estimated to be Rs 1.6 crore in the international market, an official said.

“Primary probe suggests that the couple was acting as a courier for the narcotic substance. The two run a small eatery in Mumbai and are suspected to have got the contraband from a woman drug trafficker in Mumbai and were supposed to deliver it further. We are probing the various links of this chain,” an officer said.

The probe team was headed by Deputy Commissioner of Police Bachchan Singh and Senior Inspector Rajendra Mokashi and comprised Assistant Inspector Bhalchandra Dhawale, Sub-Inspectors Sanjay Gaikwad and Kiran Adagale, and constables Sachin Gaikwad, Praveen Tapkeer, Sandeep Talekar, Wilson D’Souza, Machhindra Kamble, Rahul Ghadge, Gajanan Ganbote and Ramdas Gonte. pun