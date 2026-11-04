Mumbai-Bengaluru highway traffic hit as Maharashtra sugarcane farmers ramp up protest

Shubham Kurale is a journalist based in Pune and has studied journalism at the Ranade Institute. He ... Read More
Traffic on the Mumbai-Bengaluru national highway (NH-48) was disrupted on Wednesday as farmers’ union Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana staged road blockades at Nagthane in Satara district and Kini toll plaza in Kolhapur district, demanding an initial payment of Rs 4,500 per tonne for sugarcane.
The agitation began at 11 am on Tuesday. Traffic has since come to a standstill at several locations along the highway, including Satara, Nagthane, Atit, Umbraj and Kini-Wathar. The blockade has caused severe congestion on both the Kolhapur-bound and Mumbai-bound carriageways, forcing the police to divert vehicles through interior village roads.
The blockade is the latest in a series of protests. For the past two months, sugarcane growers in Maharashtra have been agitating for what they call a fair price for their produce, accusing both the state government and mill owners of ignoring their concerns.
‘Ready to celebrate Diwali on the road’
Addressing the media on Wednesday, Raju Shetti, founder of the Sanghatana, said the protesters had been on the road for over 24 hours without any official visiting them. “We are demanding an initial payment of Rs 4,500 per tonne for sugarcane. The mill owners should come forward, hold a dialogue and accept our demands,” Shetti said. “We have been protesting for over 24 hours, but no one, not even the talathi (revenue officer) of this village (Kini), has come to ask us about our demands. This shows how little value is given to sugarcane farmers.”
Besides the cane price, Shetti demanded that the minimum support price (MSP) of sugar be raised from Rs 31 per kg (Rs 3,100 per quintal) to Rs 50 per kg (Rs 5,000 per quintal). He warned that the agitation would intensify if no decision were taken. “The state government must talk to the sugar mills about our demands and accept them as soon as possible, else the protest will continue indefinitely until our demands are met. We are ready to celebrate Diwali on the road or in jail, but we will continue protesting for our demands,” he said.
On October 13, the Sanghatana had blocked the highway at the Kognoli toll plaza on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border for over 34 hours over the same issue. Farmers in Satara have now joined the agitation and have resolved to step it up if a favourable decision is not taken.
Should not test farmers’ patience: Prithviraj Chavan
Former Maharashtra chief minister and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan, who represents Karad in Satara, extended his support to the protesters. “In Satara’s Nagthane, a road blockade agitation has been carried out on the Pune-Bengaluru highway by the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana and the Congress Kisan Cell, demanding that sugarcane-producing farmers receive the first instalment of Rs 4,500 per tonne. For the past two months, farmers have been struggling for their rightful demands. However, the state government and sugar factory owners have consistently ignored them,” he said.