Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway: Three booked after acid spills out of tanker

A Fire Brigade team rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control by pouring sand over the acid, while traffic flow was diverted for some time. (Representational Image) A Fire Brigade team rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control by pouring sand over the acid, while traffic flow was diverted for some time. (Representational Image)

Days after acetic acid leaked from a tanker at Chandni Chowk along the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway on May 27, three men were booked for negligence over the incident.

The accused have been identified as Ravindra Shivaji Mhaske (31), Sanjay Vishwanth Hiremukh (40) and Gajanan Shrimant Birajdar (31). Mhaske was the tanker driver when the incident took place, Hiremukh the owner of the transport company that employs Mhaske and Birajdar a manager in the company.

According to police, Mhaske was driving a tanker containing acetic acid to Katraj on May 27, when at 9.45 pm, acid spilled out of the truck on the road.

Soon, local residents and police personnel nearby started feeling uneasy, police said, and residents complained about irritation and breathing problems.

A Fire Brigade team rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control by pouring sand over the acid, while traffic flow was diverted for some time.

The police began an inquiry into the incident. The probe revealed alleged negligence on the part of the tanker driver and transport company by not taking essential precautions to prevent leakage of acetic acid.

An FIR was lodged in this case and the accused were booked on Saturday under sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.