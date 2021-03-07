Mumbai-based businessman ‘duped of Rs 1.5 crore’

The alleged cheating incident took place between March 1 and 6, police said.

A Mumbai-based businessman has filed a police complaint stating that he was cheated of Rs 1.5 crore by a sports events and accessories company in Wakad on the false promise of returns on investment in a sports event.

An FIR in the case has been registered at Wakad police station under Pimpri-Chinchwad jurisdiction by the 46-year-old businessman, who is from Mahim. Police have booked seven persons linked to the Wakad-based company, which organises sports events and also sells sports accessories.

The alleged cheating incident took place between March 1 and 6, police said. The FIR states that the officerbearers of the company told the complainant that a tournament called Maratha Premier League would he held along the lines of the IPL and gave him a fake appointment letter for the position of director of the company. Subsequently, Rs 1.48 crore were taken from him on the promise of high returns over a period of six months, police said.

The complainant approached the police after payments on the cheques given him for returns were stopped. Assistant Inspector Avinash Pawar said, “We have launched a probe in the case. We are yet to make arrests.”