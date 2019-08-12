Mumbai-Bangalore highway opens, but only for vehicles carrying flood relief material

On the seventh day since it was closed due to flooding in Kolhapur, the National Highway was opened for traffic. Heavy vehicles carrying essential supplies are being allowed on the highway since 10 am on Monday. It remains closed for light motor vehicles.

On Sunday, as rains receded, police had examined the stretch near Shirol at Kolhapur, but found it unfit for traffic.

On Monday, after another assessment by police and public works department officials, the highway was finally opened for trucks carrying fuel, medicines, milk, vegetables and other essential supplies to flood-hit areas. Water level at some points on the road is still at one foot, officials said.

Authorities said by Monday afternoon, they will decide if the around 15,000 heavy vehicles, stranded on both sides of the flooded part of the highway, can be allowed to proceed.

The highway was closed for traffic on the morning of August 5 after flooding of Panchganga and Dudhganga rivers in Kolhapur.