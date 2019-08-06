Mumbai-Bangalore highway closed between Sangli and Kolhapur due to flood-like situation

With a flood-like situation in Sangli and Kolhapur districts of Maharashtra, traffic on the crucial Mumbai Bangalore Highway (National Highway 4) had to be stopped between the two cities from the early hours of Tuesday.

Officials said the road will be opened only after water levels go back to normal.

The NH4 between Mumbai and Bangalore traverses Pune, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur in Maharashtra and Nipani and Belgaum in Karnataka.

Superintendent of Police, Maharashtra State Highway Patrol, Milind Mohite, said, “Due to a developing flood situation in Kolhapur and Sangli, the traffic on NH4 has been completely stopped before Peth Naka in Sangli and after Kolhapur from 3 am. Our staff has been deployed at various points and toll booths to inform people about the closure. The situation is being closely watched. The traffic restriction will be lifted only after water levels are normal.”

Meanwhile, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams deployed in Sangli and Kolhapur have launched rescue operations to move stranded people to safer places. The teams have so far rescued over 200 people.