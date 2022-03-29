Multiple gas cylinders explode after fire breaks out in Pune’s Katraj area, one injured

Updated: March 29, 2022 7:47:52 pm
At least 20 gas cylinders exploded in a fire that broke out at a storage shed in Pune’s Katraj area Tuesday, fire department officials said, adding that one person sustained minor injuries in the incident.
The fire was reported sometime before 5 pm at the shed which stored a large number of gas cylinders, they said.
Chief Fire officer Sunil Gilbile said at least 10 fire tenders were deployed to control the blaze. “The fire was brought under control and we subsequently conducted a cooling operation to avoid any secondary fire. We are yet to gather full information about the nature of the storage facility and what activity was going on at the time of the incident,” he said.
Another fire officer, who was part of the operation, said one person sustained minor injuries in the fire, but they were yet to ascertain the nature of the injuries.
