Grill of bridge, declared unsafe, collapses in Pune’s Mulshi taluka

The bridge was declared unsafe for four-wheelers and heavy vehicles by the gram panchayat since the past few years. (Express Photo)

The protective grill of a bridge connecting Hotale village and Girivan to the Kolwan-Paud road in Mulshi taluka has collapsed due to heavy rain in the past two days, making the route dangerous for vehicles. The grill had already been heavily damaged around 10 days ago due to a vehicle crashing into it. Further, the bridge itself has been declared unsafe for four-wheelers and heavy vehicles by the gram panchayat since the past few years and a warning board has been installed at the bridge.

Dhanashree Palkar, gram panchayat sarpanch, said, “The grill was damaged in an accident 10-12 days ago and completely got swept away due to the rain in the last two days. The bridge itself is dangerous for heavy vehicles and we have requested the government for a completely new bridge.” She added that construction work in Girivan, a private hill station with multiple properties and bungalows, leads to heavy vehicles plying on the bridge.