Mula-Mutha river rejuvenation: Project ready to roll with Japanese agency’s nod

THE MUCH-DELAYED Mula-Mutha river rejuvenation project is set to begin as Japan Industrial Cooperation Agency (JICA), which gave a soft loan of Rs 990.26 crore to it, has given the go-ahead to analysis of bids and proposals for award of the project work.

The BJP-led Union government, in January 2016, had signed an agreement with JICA for the soft loan for the project with the timeline to complete the project by January 2022. However, the delay increased the project cost to Rs 1,511.34 crore.

The delay was due to issues related to tender and selection of agency for its implementation as per the criteria set by JICA. On Monday, the chief representative of Indian branch of JICA, Saito Mitsunori, wrote to municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar, “You are requested to kindly go ahead with contract award and conclusion of the contract urgently and submit the same to JICA seeking JICA’s review and concurrence so as to start execution of the project within the current fiscal year.”

Under the proposed project, the PMC plans to construct 11 new Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) of 396 MLD treatment capacity to cater to the sewage generation up to 2027 along with laying 113.6 km of sewers. The 11 new STPs are proposed in Botanical garden, Baner, Warje, Wadgaon Budhurk, Tanajiwadi, Naidu Hospital, Dhanori, Bhairoba nalla, Mundhwa, Kharadi and Matsyabeej centre. The project is planned to be completed in the three years from the day it is started.

City BJP MP Girish Bapat said, “The project was to be completed by January 2022 but got delayed as the PMC failed to complete the tender process for the work. There was concern that the funding for the project would get cancelled but I took up the issue with the Centre and sought extension for implementation of the project.”

Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said, “The project was delayed over administrative process, including approval of tenders, which required JICA approval. Project implementation would begin soon after the civic standing committee’s approval and the foundation stone can be laid for it.”

BJP leader Ganesh Bidkar said that the project would ensure that around 7-8 TMC of water would be reused. The National River Conservation Directorate gave its go ahead for the project in 2016, with the Centre providing 85 per cent of the funding with JICA’s soft loan, and the remaining to be borne by the PMC.