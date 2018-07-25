Untreated sewage released in Mula-Mutha: NGT asks civic bodies, cantonment boards to take immediate action

The bench also found the 18 ‘monitoring locations’ on the Mula-Mutha river zone “grossly inadequate” for the river system that stretched for over 20 km. (File Photo) The bench also found the 18 ‘monitoring locations’ on the Mula-Mutha river zone “grossly inadequate” for the river system that stretched for over 20 km. (File Photo)

Expressing concern about the information shared by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) — that 410.5 million litres per day (MLD) of raw sewage was being released into the Mula-Mutha river and its tributaries, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), the Dehu Cantonment Board (DCB) and the Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) to take necessary and immediate action to avoid any serious health problems to those living in the catchment area.

The bench of Justice S P Wangdi and expert member Dr Nagin Nanda stated, “The monitoring results of river water quality shown by the MPCB shows that water quality parameters are far from satisfactory, especially relevant parameters, and rather the picture is dismal.” The bench pointed out that, as per the information of the MPCB, while the total amount of sewage generated was 1,084 MLD, only 673.5 MLD of sewage was treated, and 410.5 MLD of raw sewage was finding its way into Mula-Mutha.

It also questioned the “performance” of local sewage treatment plants (STPs). “The data with respect to the performance of STPs, set up by the PMC and PCMC, amply demonstrates that the performance of the STP is not satisfactory and we fear that the release of raw sewage… can cause serious health problems in the catchment of Mula-Mutha river,” it said.

The bench also found the 18 ‘monitoring locations’ on the Mula-Mutha river zone “grossly inadequate” for the river system that stretched for over 20 km. The monitoring protocol was “not in consonance with the problem of river water contamination which the population is facing”, it said.

The Tribunal also sought action against housing co-operative societies or colonies that “have not installed standalone modular STPs and are releasing the untreated sewage into the adjoining drains, which gets drained into the river. The MPCB is directed to take action against the defaulting housing co-operative societies, in accordance with the law”.

The PCMC, meanwhile, was directed to connect the SCADA system, which monitors the operations of its 13 STPs, with the server of the MPCB. The Tribunal also asked the MPCB and PCMC to undertake an extensive survey to identify units in the Maharashtra Industries Development Corporation that were discharging effluent into the river.

When the MPCB informed the bench that the DCB was responsible for the discharge of 10 MLD of untreated sewage in two rivers — Pawna and Indrayani — it said, “This depicts the shocking state of affairs. We direct the DCB to expeditiously follow the installation of STP..” The PCB was directed to take steps to treat 1.5 MLD sewage that was being released in the river.

The bench also ordered the municipal corporations and cantonment boards to explore the possibility of collecting the municipal solid waste, plastics and debris by installing a net at the existing points and ensure their regular collection and disposal, to prevent the waste from reaching the river system.

