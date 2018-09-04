Mula Mutha river: 4 year old girl drowns, two women feared dead

The police have identified the deceased girl as Sonia Bhul. The two missing women are Chandrakala (23), Sonia’s mother, and her aunt Bhajan Bhul (19). (Representational Image) The police have identified the deceased girl as Sonia Bhul. The two missing women are Chandrakala (23), Sonia’s mother, and her aunt Bhajan Bhul (19). (Representational Image)

A four-year-old girl died and two women, including the child’s mother, are feared dead after they went to the Mula Mutha river at Theur near Pune on Monday afternoon. While the body of the girl was fished out in the evening, a team of the National Disaster Response Force was called in to look for the two women.

According to information given by Loni Kalbhor police under Pune Rural Police’s jurisdiction, the incident took place when the two women and some children from a family in Theur went to the riverbank to wash clothes. The police have identified the deceased girl as Sonia Bhul. The two missing women are Chandrakala (23), Sonia’s mother, and her aunt Bhajan Bhul (19).

The police said that around 2 pm, the two women and three children went to the riverbank to wash clothes. Sub-Inspector Ganesh Pinguwale of Loni Kalbhor police station said: “As per our primary information, the incident took place when the women were busy washing clothes and the children were playing. The river has strong current now because of the rain in the catchment area. The four-year-old girl, Sonia, fell in the water while playing and the two women jumped to rescue her. Then the three disappeared. The two other children went back home and informed their grandfather Bharatsingh Bhul about the incident. He then informed the police.”

He added: “The girl was found on the riverbank, little distance away. She was taken to the hospital, but was declared brought dead. The search for the two women is on. An NDRF team is conducting the operation.”

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App