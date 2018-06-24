Follow Us:
Sunday, June 24, 2018
Mukul Madhav Foundation organises geriatric camp in Satara

As many as 200 senior citizens participated in the day-long camp, which was overlooked by a team of specialists.

By: Express News Service | Pune | Published: June 24, 2018 9:03:07 am

Finolex Industries Ltd (FIL) and its Corporate Social Responsibility partner Mukul Madhav Foundation (MMF) organised a Geriatric Camp at Kudal PHC (Primary Health Centre) in Satara.

As many as 200 senior citizens participated in the day-long camp, which was overlooked by a team of specialists. “…we wanted to serve one of the most neglected sections in our society — the senior citizens… ,” said Ritu Prakash Chhabria, managing trustee, Mukul Madhav Foundation.

The DHO pressed the Zila Parishad staff into service to provide all the necessary support to organize the camp smoothly. The PHC at Kudal also supported the initiative by making its ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist), ANM (Auxiliary Nurse Midwife) and the Medical Officers available for assisting the team of doctors. The Civil Hospital at Satara also offered to conduct free blood tests under National Health Mission.

