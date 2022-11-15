scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022

Muktidham crematorium in Pune to switch to CNG fuel

Lions Club of Bibvewadi to raise Rs 1 crore for the project

File photo of last rites of Admiral Jayant Nadkarni being conducted at the Muktidham crematorium. (Express photo by Sanjay Daundkar)

The Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) Tuesday said the Muktidham crematorium near Dhobighat will soon switch to environment-friendly CNG fuel. PCB CEO Subrat Pal informed media persons that the now non-functional crematorium is expected to be relaunched by mid-January next year.

“This is a unique public-private sector initiative”, Pal said, adding that the Lions Club of Bibvewadi volunteered to raise funds to the tune of Rs 1 crore for the project and undertake the construction work.

At a press conference held in Pune Tuesday, members of Lions Club of Bibvewadi, including secretary Govind Chauhan and spokesperson Mahendra Oswal, said residents in neighbouring areas like Salisbury Park, Gultekdi, and Market Yard, among others, were facing difficulties owing to the closure of the crematorium. The electric crematorium was not functioning for the last 10 months due to technical glitches, PCB officials said.

“We had to perform the last rites at other crematoriums or wait for hours to use the wooden pyre,” Lions Club members said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Not here, but doesn’t mean absent’: Gujarat Cong waits...Premium
‘Not here, but doesn’t mean absent’: Gujarat Cong waits...
Shradha Walkar murder: A toxic and abusive relationship that ended in deathPremium
Shradha Walkar murder: A toxic and abusive relationship that ended in death
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Puri inadvertently ‘likes’ Congre...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Puri inadvertently ‘likes’ Congre...
With rooftop ride and beach stroll, a stunt and some spectacle, Pawan Kal...Premium
With rooftop ride and beach stroll, a stunt and some spectacle, Pawan Kal...

The electric crematorium was set up in 2003 and by 2016 was in need of repairs, the PCB CEO told media persons. However, the board was unable to take up major works owing to financial constraints since 2017.

The crematorium receives at least eight bodies daily, Vijay Chavan, the head of the electricity department at the PCB, said. The number almost doubled during the covid pandemic, he added.

Chavan said the furnace has to be replaced. Thereafter, the PCB will be responsible for its maintenance.

More from Pune
Advertisement

The Lions Club also has plans to renovate and beautify the premises. “We have appealed to citizens to donate generously so that we can complete the work at the crematorium,” Oswal said.

First published on: 15-11-2022 at 07:20:58 pm
Next Story

Pilot supporters try new move: ‘Resolve leadership issue before Rahul Yatra in Rajasthan’

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 15: Latest News
Advertisement