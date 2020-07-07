Mukta Tilak, mother test positive; in home isolation

Mukta Tilak. (File) Mukta Tilak. (File)

Former Pune Mayor and Kasba Peth MLA Mukta Tilak has decided to opt for home quarantine after she tested positive for Covid-19.

Last week, Tilak’s father Vasant Limaye had succumbed to the infection. He was 85. Tilak and her mother also tested positive for the infection.

“Neither of us is showing any symptoms… we have been advised by doctors to be under home quarantine and have thus self-isolated. All other family members have tested negative,” the BJP leader tweeted on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, current Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, who tested positive for the infection on Saturday, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital after he reported symptoms of fever. Some of his family members have also tested positive for the infection.

Former legislator Yogesh Tilekar has also tested psotive for Covid-19 and he is undergoing treatment at a city hospital.

Leader of opposition in PMC Deepali Dhumal, corporator Avinash Bagawe and family members of several sitting corporators have also tested positive for Covid-19.

