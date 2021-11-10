Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi invites Pune’s Rambo Circus to perform at ‘Hunar Haat’

First, there came a phone call from the office of Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi asking Sujit Dilip, owner of Pune-based Rambo Circus, to come to Delhi for a meeting. Then, last week, Naqvi himself met with Dilip at his office and invited the artists of Rambo Circus to present an hour-long show at ‘Hunar Haat’, a government initiative in which Indian artisans and craftspeople exhibit and market their handmade products.

Rambo Circus will now put up shows in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh from November 12 to 14, in Lucknow on November 17 and 18, and in Delhi’s Pragati Maidan between November 20 and 27.

“It is a proud moment for all of us at the circus. The ministry has taken an important initiative to treat circus and other art forms with dignity and respect. The minister told us that he understood how badly artists have been affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic and that the government was supporting us through initiatives such as Hunar Haat,” says Sujit. He adds that the performances will cover the entire gamut, from aerial to ground to clowning, featuring unicyclists, jugglers and a mirror man with a special reflective costume.

One of India’s foremost circus companies, Rambo Circus had to keep the curtains down during the pandemic. Despite online shows and a few performances as the country opened up, the ring was largely empty. As soon as malls and cinemas opened, however, Rambo’s artists were on their feet—reworking their acts or flying on the trapeze—and the audience queues began to lengthen.

Two shows are being held every evening, 4 pm and 7 pm, under the railway bridge at Mundhwa. “A lot of people are coming to the circus after a two-year closure and are really liking it,” says Sujit. The performances at Hunar Hart and other events are expected to provide a greater boost to the circus artists.