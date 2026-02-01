MUHS revokes Sinhgad Dental College affiliation over regulatory violations

The Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) has revoked the affiliation of Sinhgad Dental College and Hospital for violating regulations. The move comes after the college failed to meet essential academic and administrative requirements, despite being given multiple opportunities to improve. This decision will be effective from the academic year 2026-27.

The order revoking the affiliation was issued on Friday by MUHS Registrar Rajendra Bangal. Inspections revealed major shortcomings in infrastructure, teaching arrangements, and compliance with regulatory norms. MUHS stated that the deficiencies persisted even after earlier warnings and timelines for corrective action.

From the academic year 2026–27, the college will not be permitted to admit new students to its undergraduate or postgraduate dental programmes. However, students who are currently enrolled will not be affected academically and will be transferred to other private dental colleges in Maharashtra.