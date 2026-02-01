MUHS revokes Sinhgad Dental College affiliation over regulatory violations

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
The Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) has revoked the affiliation of Sinhgad Dental College and Hospital for violating regulations. The move comes after the college failed to meet essential academic and administrative requirements, despite being given multiple opportunities to improve. This decision will be effective from the academic year 2026-27.
The order revoking the affiliation was issued on Friday by MUHS Registrar Rajendra Bangal. Inspections revealed major shortcomings in infrastructure, teaching arrangements, and compliance with regulatory norms. MUHS stated that the deficiencies persisted even after earlier warnings and timelines for corrective action.
From the academic year 2026–27, the college will not be permitted to admit new students to its undergraduate or postgraduate dental programmes. However, students who are currently enrolled will not be affected academically and will be transferred to other private dental colleges in Maharashtra.
Reportedly, teachers and staff members at the college had officially received their salaries for the period from August 2018 to November 2018. However, the college later reclaimed this salary through cheques, promising to return the amount soon, which they have not yet received.
Moreover, the teaching and non-teaching staff members at the college have not been paid salaries since 2024. Complaints regarding unpaid wages were heard by the MUHS, and the institution was granted time to resolve the issue. With no satisfactory progress reported, it proceeded with the decision.
The college is required to pay all outstanding salaries to its teaching and non-teaching staff and submit a report. Only after this will the college be allowed to submit a proposal for the renewal of its affiliation. The order has clarified that a decision will be made after the necessary inspection of this proposal.
