Lived alone, rarely had visitors: Pune police piece together clues in woman’s death

She had largely kept to herself, rarely received visitors, and had little interaction with neighbours. A week before her body was found in her Pune apartment, Mugdha Deshmukh had asked her domestic help not to return for work, saying she was planning to leave.
Now, as the Pimpri Chinchwad police probe the circumstances surrounding her death, they are examining her mobile phone call records to piece together her final days and find out why she had returned from London without informing her family.
Mugdha, 34, had been living in the apartment since August 2026, after returning from London without her parents’ knowledge. Her parents live in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar.
Her father, Avinash Deshmukh, a retired civic engineer, filed a missing-person complaint at the Osmanpura Police Station in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar Tuesday. He said Mugdha had gone to London in July 2025 to pursue an MBA.
Based on his complaint, the Osmanpura police registered a kidnapping case the same day.
‘Little social interaction’
According to a neighbour, a police team from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar reached apartment number 2307 in Tower 11 of the society around 5.30 am on Wednesday, October 28.
The neighbour, who did not wish to be identified, said the police found the apartment door locked from the inside. They subsequently arranged for an alternative key to gain entry. On entering, the police noticed a foul smell and found Deshmukh’s body on the bed in the one-bedroom apartment.
He said the apartment belongs to an Army officer posted in a high-altitude area, and was not immediately contactable.
“She was apparently on a proper leave and license agreement and staying there since August 2026. According to her immediate neighbours, she hardly ever spoke to anyone and kept mostly to herself. They would sometimes see her walking on the golf course but had little social interaction beyond that,” he added.
The society’s security guard also confirmed that Mugdha rarely received visitors.
Paid domestic help
The neighbour also said that the domestic help employed at the apartment told him Mugdha asked her not to come to work after October 21, saying she was planning to leave.
“She apparently paid the maid for the entire month and ended her services. The maid also said that Deshmukh never had any visitors and either cooked for herself or ordered food from outside,” the neighbour said.
Meanwhile, the CCTV camera covering the section where her apartment was located had reportedly been non-functional for the past two months.
Earlier, Sub-Inspector Kiran Borade, the investigating officer, said their probe showed that Mugdha had taken the apartment on rent sometime around April this year and had been living there since August or September.
“While in Pune, she is believed to have been teaching some subjects online to MBA students. She was mainly in touch with her family through WhatsApp,” Borade said.
The police are also investigating why Mugdha did not inform her family about her return from London and her subsequent stay in Pune.
“The probe is on to confirm the cause behind Mugdha Deshmukh’s death. Her viscera has been preserved. Medical reports are awaited,” Devendra Chavan, Senior Police Inspector, Shirgaon Police Station, said.