Lived alone, rarely had visitors: Pune police piece together clues in woman’s death

She had largely kept to herself, rarely received visitors, and had little interaction with neighbours. A week before her body was found in her Pune apartment, Mugdha Deshmukh had asked her domestic help not to return for work, saying she was planning to leave.

Now, as the Pimpri Chinchwad police probe the circumstances surrounding her death, they are examining her mobile phone call records to piece together her final days and find out why she had returned from London without informing her family.

Mugdha, 34, had been living in the apartment since August 2026, after returning from London without her parents’ knowledge. Her parents live in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar.