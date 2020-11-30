MTDC’s newest facility at Koynanagar to open for tourists this month

Leased out earlier, the MTDC has reclaimed the premises and given it a makeover.

Starting from the first week of December, Maharashtra will boast of a new travel destination as the Pune division of the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) has decided to start a residence at Koyna dam area in Koynanagar at Satara district.

Currently, there are six residential MTDC properties under the Pune division, Mahabaleshwar, Panshet, Matheran, Malshej, Karla and Bhimashankar. The resort at Koynanagar has now become the seventh.

Deepak Harne, regional manager of MTDC, said, “The resort has two dormitories and 22 rooms including cottages, bunglows, family rooms, a restaurant and a garden. The location of the resort is very beautiful since it is located on the upper side of the Koyna dam.”

Besides family outings, the corporation plans to promote it as a place for destination weddings, pre-wedding shoots and corporate outings, said Harne. He added that there is a plan to arrange for jungle safaris for tourists.

Koynanagar is crowded with tourists throughout the year, due to popular local sites like the Koyna dam, Koyna Hydroelectric Project, Nehru Park, Ozarde Falls and Koyna Sanctuary.

While the tourism sector was severely hit for several months due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown situation, the sector has started opening up slowly.

“Sanitisers, temperature checks, daily disinfectant treatment for surfaces and all such preventive measures are being carried out. We have taken utmost care due to the Covid-19 situation…,” said Harne.

