MTDC to offer medical services in its resorts as tourism activities resume

The Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) has reopened all its resorts for tourists in a bid to let people overcome the monotony of lockdowns and give a fillip to tourism. The resorts will take strict precautions against Covid-19 and offer medical service to guests as the unlock process begins in the state.

Under the ‘Work from Nature’ and `Work with Nature’ initiatives, the tourists are provided with wi-fi facilities. “We are hoping for a good response to tourism in the state. Citizens are frustrated about being stuck in their houses due to lockdown and pandemic. The monsoon arrival has led to green cover in tourist destinations and the perfect time for tourists to enjoy the season,” said Deepak Harane, regional manager of MTDC in Pune.

“The MTDC is going to give utmost priority to the safety of tourists during the pandemic in all the resorts by following stricter implementation of all the guidelines to check the spread of Covid-19. The cleanliness and disinfecting of the restaurants and resorts of MTDC are being done,” said Harane.

“The tourists would be provided emergency health services in the resorts and if there is demand then the tourists would be provided medical treatment in the resorts,” Harane said adding all the tourists would be served ayurvedic drinks during their stay in the resort.

All the staff in resorts are being vaccinated, he said. “The staff have been provided with all safety gears to be used while on duty. The food would be served in the rooms rather than at the mess or restaurant to avoid crowding.”

The bookings can be done through the MTDC website.