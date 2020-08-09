MSRTC starts intra-district bus services on 40 routes in Pune at 50 per cent capacity

Officials said that all the other buses remain parked at various depots and work is being assigned to the drivers and conductors on rotation basis. (Representational) Officials said that all the other buses remain parked at various depots and work is being assigned to the drivers and conductors on rotation basis. (Representational)

The MAHARASHTRA State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has started bus operations on about 40 routes within the Pune district limits. Officials said the initial response has not be encouraging, but the administration is hoping that it will pick up with easing of restrictions.

The service is being offered at the prevailing rates and does not require an e-Pass, which is being issued by police authorities for transport, said MSRTC officials.

“We have started intra-district operations for Pune at the moment using about 55 buses. The buses are operating at about half the carrying capacity to ensure that government’s guidelines on social distancing are maintained. About 10-12 buses are operating from Wakdewadi and Swargate bus depots in Pune city– to rural areas. The other services connect various taluka headquarters,” said Yamini Joshi, Pune Divisional Controller, MSRTC.

The buses are currently operating from Pune to Baramati, Bhor, Shirur, Saswad, Narayangaon, Rajgurunagar, Indapur, Daund, Patas, Nira, Junnar, Alephata, Bhimashankar, Velha, Paud, Mulashi, and between Baramati-Bhigwan, Baramati-Walchandnagar, Baramati-Daund, Swargate-Velha, Talegaon-Chakan-Shikrapur, Narayangao-Junnar, and Junnar-Deole.

Officials said that all the other buses remain parked at various depots and work is being assigned to the drivers and conductors on rotation basis.

The state government has allowed the intra-district transport, however, the inter-district services are being regulated by an e-Pass, which is being handled by police administration across the state.

“If we are allowed to provide inter-district service, we will commence it from the very next day. We are waiting for the permissions,” said Joshi.

Owing to the lockdown, MSRTC has suffered huge financial losses. The state Transport department had sought a Rs 1,000-crore financial assistance from the Centre to tide over the crisis.

