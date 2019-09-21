Maharashtra transport corporation bus stand to be shifted from Shivajinagar to Mula Road by Diwali

The state transport bus stand in Shivajinagar, one of the busiest stands of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), will be shifted to its new location on Mula Road before Diwali so that work on the Pune Metro project can start in the area. Currently, the 15,700-sq metre ST stand also houses a workshop and a state transport office.

Advertising

Scheduled to take place months ago, the shift has been delayed.

As part of the Metro project, a state-of-the-art bus port and a Metro station will be built at the spot.

For the makeshift bus stand, the MSRTC’s Pune division had proposed three locations – Sinchan Nagar at Range Hills, the Government Hatchery at Wakdewadi (Mula Road) and the College of Engineering, Pune or SSPMS College Ground. The Mula Road location was finalised due to availability of land.

“The work is almost complete now. Some finishing touches are yet to be done. It will take 10 more days to be completed. The stand will shift before Diwali and all buses will operate from that location,” said a senior MSRTC official.