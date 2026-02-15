Mobility card now mandatory for concessional travel on MSRTC buses

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) passengers eligible for travel concessions will soon need to carry the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) to avail themselves of benefits under various schemes, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has announced.

The NCMC initiative aims to digitise the state’s concessional travel system, replacing paper-based processes with cashless ticketing and automated record-keeping.

“This will bring accurate concession records and transparent reimbursement under one system,” Sarnaik said, calling it both a technological upgrade and a trust-building reform.

The NCMC card will be compulsory for students, senior citizens, women, persons with disabilities, freedom fighters, accredited journalists, and other groups currently receiving subsidised or free travel under the state transport schemes.