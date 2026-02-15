Mobility card now mandatory for concessional travel on MSRTC buses

The NCMC card will be compulsory for students, senior citizens, women, persons with disabilities, freedom fighters, accredited journalists, and other groups currently receiving subsidised or free travel under the state transport schemes.

Written by: Shubham Kurale
3 min readPuneFeb 15, 2026 08:06 PM IST
The NCMC initiative aims to digitise the state’s concessional travel system. (File Photo)The NCMC initiative aims to digitise the state’s concessional travel system. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) passengers eligible for travel concessions will soon need to carry the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) to avail themselves of benefits under various schemes, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has announced.

The NCMC initiative aims to digitise the state’s concessional travel system, replacing paper-based processes with cashless ticketing and automated record-keeping.

“This will bring accurate concession records and transparent reimbursement under one system,” Sarnaik said, calling it both a technological upgrade and a trust-building reform.

The NCMC card will be compulsory for students, senior citizens, women, persons with disabilities, freedom fighters, accredited journalists, and other groups currently receiving subsidised or free travel under the state transport schemes.

Different categories will receive cards linked to their specific official identities. Students will get cards mapped to their Saral numbers, while senior citizens and women will have Aadhaar-linked cards. Persons with disabilities will be issued cards connected to their UDID numbers. Freedom fighters, journalists, and state awardees can obtain their cards from divisional headquarters.

Registration process

The state transport department has appointed over 3,000 authorised agents to assist passengers, particularly senior citizens and women, with the registration process. The enrollment will be conducted at bus depots and stations, making it accessible to rural passengers who often travel long distances for documentation and other work.

The card costs Rs 199, including GST. Passengers submitting an old smart card can get the new one for Rs 149. A minimum wallet balance of Rs 100 is required, with top-ups available in multiples of Rs 50 through ETIM machines, authorised websites, mobile apps, and appointed agents.

Story continues below this ad

Schemes covered

The NCMC will apply to several existing schemes: 50 per cent discount for women under Mahila Samman Scheme, 50 per cent discount for passengers aged 65-75, free travel for senior citizens above 75 under Amrut Senior Citizen Scheme, monthly passes at 66.67 per cent discount for school students, and free passes for girl students up to Class 12 under Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar Scheme.

Freedom fighters and one companion, accredited journalists, and recipients of state-level awards can also travel free. A 30 per cent discount is available for socially disadvantaged groups, while monthly and quarterly pass holders get 50 per cent off.

Sarnaik said the move would eliminate issues like a shortage of change and bring transparency to financial transactions. “This gives a digital touch to the traditional travel system, making journeys easier and safer for passengers,” he added.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Arun Siya, Divisional Controller, Pune, said kiosks will be set up at depots from this week, and NCMC card issuance will begin shortly.

Story continues below this ad

“For the time being, passengers can avail themselves of concessions using their existing cards. I urge all the beneficiaries to obtain the NCMC card for hassle-free travel,” he said.

However, Ranjit Gadgil, programme director of NGO Parisar, pointed out possible challenges for those unfamiliar with digital technology. “Introducing smart cards is welcome, but the administration must acknowledge the digital divide. Help desks must proactively assist the tech illiterate, particularly senior citizens and those from rural areas, during the transition. Eligible beneficiaries must be given alternative options till the complete shift takes place,” he said.

Shubham Kurale
Shubham Kurale

Shubham Kurale is a journalist based in Pune and has studied journalism at the Ranade Institute. He primarily reports on transport and is interested in covering civic issues, sports, gig workers, environmental issues, and queer issues. X:@ShubhamKurale1 ... Read More

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
The government has decided to send Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla as India’s representative for the swearing-in ceremony of Tarique Rahman.
Om Birla to represent India as Tarique Rahman takes oath as Bangladesh PM
Anil Kapoor reveals he was offered to join a political party after doing Nayak.
Anil Kapoor turned down offer to join a political party after Nayak's release: 'I didn't want to treat it as a photo op'
Despite the noise, Rohit Kumar was determined and won hearts with his simple science lessons
He failed Class 10th, now his Rs 125 'rooftop classroom' has caught the eye of Sridhar Vembu
IND vs PAK
India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
US-India trade deal, India-US trade deal, donald trump, Narendra Modi, trump modi deal, Indo-US trade framework agreement 2026, P Chidambaram, P Chidambaram column, India US business ties, India US trade, India-US reciprocal tariffs 18 percent, Indian express news, current affairs
US audacity, not reciprocity
Live Blog
Advertisement