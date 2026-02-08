MSRTC mandates EV charging points at all new fuel outlets on its land, but green fleet transition lags

The Maharashtra State Road Transportation Corporation (MSRTC) is mandating electric vehicle charging stations at all fuel outlets that would be developed on its land, even as its own ambitious plan to improve an electric bus fleet remains largely unfulfilled.

Transport Minister and MSRTC Chairman Pratap Sarnaik announced the directive at a January 27 meeting at Mantralaya, attended by MSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Dr Madhav Kusekar and fuel company representatives.

A new directive, dated January 27, 2026, now requires companies setting up fuel stations on MSRTC premises under the public-private partnership (PPP) model to install EV charging points alongside conventional petrol and diesel facilities.