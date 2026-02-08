Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
The Maharashtra State Road Transportation Corporation (MSRTC) is mandating electric vehicle charging stations at all fuel outlets that would be developed on its land, even as its own ambitious plan to improve an electric bus fleet remains largely unfulfilled.
Transport Minister and MSRTC Chairman Pratap Sarnaik announced the directive at a January 27 meeting at Mantralaya, attended by MSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Dr Madhav Kusekar and fuel company representatives.
A new directive, dated January 27, 2026, now requires companies setting up fuel stations on MSRTC premises under the public-private partnership (PPP) model to install EV charging points alongside conventional petrol and diesel facilities.
“As India moves towards becoming a developed nation by 2047, it is essential to bring a green revolution in the transport sector as well,” Sarnaik said. “The future of travel will be powered by electric energy, and MSRTC is committed to building the necessary infrastructure starting today.”
The initiative aims to create an additional revenue stream for MSRTC while providing accessible charging points for the state’s growing EV user base. Though only one operational fuel station exists under this scheme in Dhule, MSRTC plans to develop such facilities at 100 MSRTC-owned plots across the state.
“These charging stations will be available to all EV commuters,” an MSRTC official said, adding that the corporation was also planning 174 charging stations exclusively for its electric buses at various locations, including Pune.
According to Vahan portal data, Maharashtra has over 5.78 lakh registered EVs, supported by around 4,166 public charging stations.
Fleet conversion gap
The contrast between MSRTC’s infrastructure ambitions and its fleet transition is stark. The corporation had set a target in November 2023 to procure 5,150 electric buses by 2025. With that deadline now past, it operates just 600, barely 12 per cent of its goal.
Meanwhile, Sarnaik said that a phased conversion plan is underway and that priority will be given to electric buses in future procurements.
“It’s a welcome move that MSRTC is promoting the EV sector,” said Rahul Jadhav, a frequent traveller from Wakad. “However, they should revisit their e-bus procurement targets while announcing the new ones.”
The infrastructure push aligns with recent policy support for the EV sector, including the Union budget 2026-27’s exemption of basic customs duty on sodium antimonate exports, which could reduce battery raw material costs.
Gulbadin Naib, a cricketer from Afghanistan, overcame his difficult upbringing in refugee camps and found solace in cricket. Despite facing challenges and being dropped from the national team, he persevered and continues to inspire young players. At 34, he remains a powerful and precise player, leading his team's batting with determination and strength.