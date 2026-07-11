Maharashtra adds 200 daily Mumbai-Pune bus trips amid train cncellations

3 min readPuneJul 11, 2026 12:31 PM IST
To manage the passenger rush caused by the cancellation of around 30 daily rail services between Pune and Mumbai following landslides in the Lonavala-Karjat section, Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Friday announced 200 additional daily trips of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation buses.
In a post on X, Sarnaik said, “In view of the inconvenience being caused to passengers due to the cancellation of approximately 30 daily running railway trains on the Mumbai-Pune route, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation has decided to immediately start additional bus services.”
“Under this special arrangement, along with the scheduled trips of e-Shivneri, 200 extra trips of ordinary buses will be operated daily on the Mumbai-Pune route. This will provide railway passengers with a safe, fast, and uninterrupted alternative travel facility. In addition, taking into account the actual rush of passengers, instructions have been given to the depots and divisions to release additional buses as needed. The ST administration is continuously monitoring the situation to ensure that no passenger faces any difficulty due to a lack of transportation,” it added.
100 buses in Mumbai-Pune route
According to the officials of the MSRTC’s Pune division, around 100 buses currently operate daily between Mumbai and Pune, and with the train cancellation, the services will be further increased — including both E-Shivai (electric buses) as well as standard ST buses.
“Even after the railway services are affected, the ST Corporation is fully prepared with full capacity to ensure smooth travel for passengers, prioritising passenger safety, convenience, and timely service above all. In the situation where railway services are disrupted, this additional service from ST will prove to be a major relief for passengers,” Sarnaik stated in the post.
Central Railway on Thursday cancelled 30 train services connecting Pune and Mumbai till July 17 following heavy rainfall-triggered landslides at multiple locations on the Lonavala-Karjat section.
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“Short-notice cancellations were causing inconvenience to passengers; hence, it was decided to take a reasonable view and help passengers plan their journey in a better way. Efforts are underway to restore all 3 lines, but taking into consideration the extensive damage and challenging working conditions, it may take time,”Central Railway said in a statement.