Maharashtra adds 200 daily Mumbai-Pune bus trips amid train cncellations

According to MSRTC officials, Pune division, around 100 buses currently operate daily between Mumbai and Pune, (Representational image)

To manage the passenger rush caused by the cancellation of around 30 daily rail services between Pune and Mumbai following landslides in the Lonavala-Karjat section, Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Friday announced 200 additional daily trips of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation buses.

In a post on X, Sarnaik said, “In view of the inconvenience being caused to passengers due to the cancellation of approximately 30 daily running railway trains on the Mumbai-Pune route, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation has decided to immediately start additional bus services.”

“Under this special arrangement, along with the scheduled trips of e-Shivneri, 200 extra trips of ordinary buses will be operated daily on the Mumbai-Pune route. This will provide railway passengers with a safe, fast, and uninterrupted alternative travel facility. In addition, taking into account the actual rush of passengers, instructions have been given to the depots and divisions to release additional buses as needed. The ST administration is continuously monitoring the situation to ensure that no passenger faces any difficulty due to a lack of transportation,” it added.