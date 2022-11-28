MSMEs in Maharashtra recovers fully from pandemic blues, credit disbursement and work orders gather steam

Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Maharashtra have recovered fully from the effects of the Covid pandemic as most units have reported positive turnovers. With credit disbursement and work orders increasing, some units have even reported better business than in the pre-pandemic times.

The MSMEs were hit hard during the pandemic with many having to lay off their staff. Various reports talked about 14 per cent of the units exiting business permanently. The Centre then extended the emergency credit line guarantee scheme (ECLGS) to the sector. As of June 30, 2022, Rs 26,591.83 crore has been disbursed to 3.34 lakh accounts.

Credit to the MSMEs is included in the priority sector lending for banks and other financial institutions are mandated to lend to the sector. The annual credit plan for the state makes provisions for individual banks and financial institutions to lend to the sector.

Liquidity crunch for the sector is a major problem for units that act as vendors and sub-vendors of the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), in the state’s case, mostly automotive companies.

Thus for the financial year 2021-22, financial institutions were given a target of Rs 2,49,138 crore, of which till June 30, 2021, Rs 61,275 crore (25 per cent) was realised. However, for 2022-23, of the Rs 2,84,548-crore target, Rs 1,14,411 crore (40 per cent) has been achieved. A slight increase in outstanding accounts has been noticed which the industry sources say was expected. As business increases, this would be taken care of, they say.

Meanwhile, Sandeep Belsare, chairman of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Small and Medium Scale Industries Association, said they have seen a positive uptick in both business and access to credit. “As of now, we have not seen any problem. Order books are good and the units are operating well in capacity,” he said.