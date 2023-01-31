MSMEs want control over raw material prices, new policies for startups in Union budget

Ahead of the Union budget, micro, small and medium-scale enterprises (MSMEs) have asked for a mechanism which will cap the price of raw materials like iron and steel. The sector which has completely recovered from the blows of Covid-19 pandemic also wants a reversal of bank interest rates which would allow them to access credit at cheaper rates.

MSMEs being the heart of the industrial ecosystem is the largest employment generator in the country. While the small and medium-scale enterprises have recovered from the Covid slowdown, the micro units are yet to get back to their pre-Covid levels.

As per definition, a unit with an investment of Rs 5 crore is termed a micro unit while one with an investment of Rs 10 crore is termed a small unit. Similarly, units with investments of Rs 20 crore are termed as small and those with an investment of Rs 50 crore are termed medium-scale enterprises.

Sandeep Belsare, the president of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Small and Medium Scale Industries Association, said he hoped the budget would ensure a mechanism to control the wide variations in the prices of steel and iron. The industry has seen wide variations in the prices of the raw material which has hurt their margins.

“Our units are not in the position to renegotiate contracts and thus have to take on losses. A mechanism or a body to control the prices of the raw material should be part of the budget speech of the finance minister. Also, the sector wants a relook at the interest rates at which the banks lend to the sector,” Belsare said.

Abhay Bhor, president of the Forum of Small Scale Industries Federation, said the budget should aim at revitalising the sick units in the existing industrial areas. “Also, startups should be included in the schemes which give preferential treatment to MSMEs in government contracts,” he said.