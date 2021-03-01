MSLTA tennis tourney: Seeds fall by wayside on Day 2

Organised by the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA), in association with the Pune Metropolitan District Tennis Association (PMDTA), the tennis tournaments were held at MSLTA School of Tennis, Mhalunge Balewadi.

While top-seeded players maintained their winning streak on the second day of the MSLTA All India Ranking Championship Series(3) Under-14 Tennis Tournament 2021, unseeded Neel Kelkar and Shrawani Deshmukh oust seeds to enter the last four of the boys and girls matches on Sunday. Organised by the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA), in association with the Pune Metropolitan District Tennis Association (PMDTA), the tennis tournaments were held at MSLTA School of Tennis, Mhalunge Balewadi.

Local unseeded player Kelkar upset eighth-seeded Varad Pol from Satara 9-6 to enter the top four. In the girls’ singles, Deshmukh moved past seventh- seeded Mehak Kapoor 9-2 and made it to the semi-final.

Local top seed Prisha Shinde had a cakewalk entry into the semi-finals after a 9-0 win against sixth-seeded Saloni Parida.

In the boys’ singles event, top seed Niraj Ringangaonkar toppled Avaneesh Chafle with a score of 9-7.

