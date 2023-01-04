MSEDCL unions call 72-hour strike, utility says prepared

The Pune zone of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd has undertaken emergency measures on a war-footing to ensure smooth and uninterrupted power supply in view of workers of MSEDCL unions calling a 72-hour strike post midnight on Tuesday.

The Maharashtra State Electricity Workers’ Federation has called a three-day strike from Tuesday midnight to oppose privatisation and the entry of Adani Transmission Ltd in power distribution. Ishwar Wable, zonal secretary of the Maharashtra State Electricity Workers’ Federation, told The Indian Express that a total of 31 unions were participating in the statewide stir to oppose the government’s privatisation move.

There are 32 lakh consumers in Pune zone of MSEDCL and according to an official spokesperson, measures have been taken to ensure smooth power supply to consumers in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad along with Ambegaon, Junnar, Khed, Maval, Mulshi, Velhe and Haveli tehsils in the district. The power utility has appealed to citizens not to believe false messages pertaining to supply of power.

“An alternate system has been readied on a war-footing to maintain uninterrupted power supply. In case of any complaints or doubts, MSEDCL has urged citizens to contact the toll free number during the strike,” the statement said.

MSEDCL Chairman and Managing Director Vijay Singhal held a review meeting to prepare an action plan.

Top priority will be given to restore power supply interrupted due to any reason. Along with this, coordination is being maintained with senior officials of Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited and sub-centres, MSEDCL officials said.

At the Pune circle level, 24-hour control rooms have been started at department, division and circle level. Senior officials and the headquarters will be informed about the status of power supply every hour.

Advertisement

The utility has outsourced workers and trainee engineers to carry out maintenance and repair work apart from contacting retired electrical engineers and technical staff from various departments of the government, Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, Public Works Department, electrical engineers and staff from the electrical inspector’s office, principals and students of industrial training institutes for their cooperation.

For smooth power supply during the strike period, all the shortlisted contractors in each department have been instructed to be available at their offices along with necessary equipment, manpower and vehicles. Essential materials including electricity wires, cables, power poles, feeder pillars, distribution boxes and vehicles for transportation have also been provided in various offices of MSEDCL.

Since it is a statewide stir complaints regarding electricity supply can be made at toll free numbers of the central customer service centre 1912 or 18002123435 or 18002333435.