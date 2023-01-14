scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 13, 2023

MSEDCL detects electricity theft of Rs 11.69 cr in a month

According to a statement issued by MSEDCL, a large number of power theft cases involved commercial and industrial customers.

At least 63 flying squads under the MSEDCL's Security and Enforcement Department, led by its Executive Director Pramod Shewale, used modern technology to detect the electricity theft. (Express Photo)

THE MAHARASHTRA State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has detected 879 cases of electricity theft to the tune of Rs 11.69 crore in December, 2022, alone. Also, 539 more cases of irregularities were identified, said officials.

At least 63 flying squads under the MSEDCL’s Security and Enforcement Department, led by its Executive Director Pramod Shewale, used modern technology to detect the electricity theft.

According to a statement issued by MSEDCL, a large number of power theft cases involved commercial and industrial customers.

Near Pune’s Wagholi, the squad detected electricity theft by two stone crushers to the tune of Rs 1.44 crore. In Ulhasnagar, power theft to the tune of Rs 31.65 lakh was detected. Out of the 879 cases of electricity theft, at least 249 cases  amounting to Rs 4.40 crore were detected in the Konkan region; 135 cases of Rs 3.68 crore in Pune areas; 244 cases of Rs 1 .72 crore in the Nagpur region; and 251 cases of Rs 1.88 crore in Aurangabad area.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 13, 2023: Learn about Union Territory of Delhi, Voice ...
UPSC Key- January 13, 2023: Learn about Union Territory of Delhi, Voice ...
Comrades to fierce rivals, how the Sharad Yadav-Nitish Kumar saga played out
Comrades to fierce rivals, how the Sharad Yadav-Nitish Kumar saga played out
‘Audiences need to be more impatient with just acts of reverence&#8...
‘Audiences need to be more impatient with just acts of reverence&#8...
In V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar’s comments on Judiciary, BJP finds more than an echo
In V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar’s comments on Judiciary, BJP finds more than an echo

The Security and Enforcement Department detected 6,801 power theft cases with the help of the flying squads in nine months — between April and December 2022 — to the tune of Rs 86.10 crore, reads the MSEDCL statement.

More from Pune

MSEDCL’s Managing Director Vijay Singhal, meanwhile, has directed all the chief engineers to take aggressive action against people involved in power theft.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 14-01-2023 at 02:03 IST
Next Story

Kidnapped for ransom of Rs 50 lakh, three contractors rescued; 3 suspects arrested

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 13: Latest News
Advertisement
close