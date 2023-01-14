MSEDCL detects electricity theft of Rs 11.69 cr in a month

THE MAHARASHTRA State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has detected 879 cases of electricity theft to the tune of Rs 11.69 crore in December, 2022, alone. Also, 539 more cases of irregularities were identified, said officials.

At least 63 flying squads under the MSEDCL’s Security and Enforcement Department, led by its Executive Director Pramod Shewale, used modern technology to detect the electricity theft.

According to a statement issued by MSEDCL, a large number of power theft cases involved commercial and industrial customers.

Near Pune’s Wagholi, the squad detected electricity theft by two stone crushers to the tune of Rs 1.44 crore. In Ulhasnagar, power theft to the tune of Rs 31.65 lakh was detected. Out of the 879 cases of electricity theft, at least 249 cases amounting to Rs 4.40 crore were detected in the Konkan region; 135 cases of Rs 3.68 crore in Pune areas; 244 cases of Rs 1 .72 crore in the Nagpur region; and 251 cases of Rs 1.88 crore in Aurangabad area.

The Security and Enforcement Department detected 6,801 power theft cases with the help of the flying squads in nine months — between April and December 2022 — to the tune of Rs 86.10 crore, reads the MSEDCL statement.

MSEDCL’s Managing Director Vijay Singhal, meanwhile, has directed all the chief engineers to take aggressive action against people involved in power theft.