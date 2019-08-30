MSEDCL engineer ‘beaten with rod’ by colleague over leave application

A 33-year-old junior engineer with the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) in Khed was allegedly beaten with a metal rod by a colleague whose leave application had not been granted.

An FIR in this regard has been filed by Dnyane-shwar Borchate, a junior engineer with the MSEDCL’s office at Mauje Wada village in Khed taluka.

The alleged assailant, identified as Balkrishna Palor, had submitted a leave application to the office which was yet to be granted.

At noon Wednesday, Palor went to the office to find out the status of his application. Borchate told him he would check with senior officers, so Palor became angry and allegedly hit Borchate multiple times with a metal rod.

Inspector AD Chaudhary of Khed police station said, “The engineer has sustained injuries on hands and legs. We have launched a search for Palor.”