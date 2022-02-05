‘Will take action against firms for faulty meter reading’

Inconvenience caused to customers due to wrong electricity bills and loss of revenue for the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) in the process will not be tolerated, Vijay Singhal, chairman and MD, MSEDCL, said on Friday.

“The action would include blacklisting the reading agency and its employees by sending only one notice,” Singhal added.

He was speaking at a meeting with regional directors, chief engineers, superintending engineers, executive engineers and sub-divisional officers from across the state held through video conferencing at MSEDCL headquarters on Friday. About 700 engineers and officers of MSEDCL were present at the meeting.

In a statement, Singhal said MSEDCL is responsible for charging electricity bills as per the units used by the customers. For this, a separate mobile app has been created for photo meter reading and the process of taking readings has been made “simple and fast”.

“Agencies are paid for each meter reading. However, it is seen that taking wrong readings of the meter and blurring the photos, giving remarks without taking readings and other irregularities are happening. This will no longer be tolerated,” Singhal said.