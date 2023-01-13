MSEDCL officials face criminal charges over minor boy’s death

Officials of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) are facing criminal charges for allegedly ‘causing death due to negligence’ of a 14-year-old boy in Pune on October 23 last year.

According to the FIR, Hrishikesh Manjunath Pujari (14) — who was a resident of Katraj’s Onkar Society — at 5.45 pm on October 23 suffered severe burn injuries after he came in contact with MSEDCL’s 22 kilovolt (kV) overhead cable. He was undergoing treatment at a city hospital, but later succumbed to injuries on October 30 morning.

Officials from the the state electrical inspectorate department launched an investigation in the death, along with the Pune Police initiating a separate probe as per Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) Section 174 (an enquiry and report on suicide), following an FIR registered, based on a complaint filed by Hrishikesh’s father Manjunath at the Bharti Vidyapeeth police station.

Two days after the death, Hrishikesh’s family members and relatives held a protest march at the MSEDCL office in Padmavati area, and demanded action against the officials responsible immediately.

Senior Inspector Shrihari Bahirat, in-charge of Bharti Vidyapeeth police station, said, “Based on the report received from the electrical inspectorate department and our probe, we have registered an offence in the case on Wednesday night. The investigation suggests that primarily, negligence on the part of the section engineer has led to the accidental death. A further investigation is underway.”

Police, meanwhile, have invoked Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 304A (causing death by negligence). ENS