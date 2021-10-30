Maharashtra board announces extended dates for filling form 17 for Class X, XII

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Friday announced the extended dates for filling form No. 17 for students who will take Class X and Class XII privately in 2022.

The form filling process has been facilitated only in the online mode. Candidates can visit http://form17.mh-ssc.ac.in and http://form17.mh-hsc.ac.in for Class X and Class XII, respectively.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.f

Registration and online payment links will remain open between November 22 and December 6. Thereafter, students will need to physically submit the original exam application form along with the payment receipt copy at the respective school or junior college between November 22 and December 7.



Lastly, schools will have to submit all the student documents on December 11 to the respective divisional office of MSBSHSE.

Students who have already submitted their forms but need to perform corrections can approach the division’s office between November 11 and 21.