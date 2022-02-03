Maharashtra board stays firm on offline exams for Class 10, 12

Refusing to budge under student pressure, the Maharashtra state board of secondary and higher secondary education announced that offline exams would be held as per schedule in the state, amidst strict covid protocols.

To avoid overcrowding of students, the number of exam centres have been increased with every school being made into an exam centre, i.e students will be allowed to give exams at their own school, said Sharad Gosavi, director, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education.

Violent protests had erupted in Mumbai four days ago after students took to the streets to protest against the decision of the Maharashtra state education board to conduct offline exams for classes 10 and 12.

YouTuber and social media influencer Vikas Fhatak aka Hindustani Bhau was arrested on Tuesday (February 1), a day after hundreds of students allegedly instigated by Fhatak took to the streets in Mumbai, Nagpur, and some other places in the state.

The unexpected protests took officials by surprise and pressure has been building on the education minister Varsha Gaikwad outside whose house students had gathered, to cancel offline exams.

The written theory exam will begin at 10:30 am instead of 11 am like every year. Students will get the exam papers in their hands ten minutes prior to the exam.

Additional time would be given to students, 30mins or 15mins depending on the total marks of the theory paper. This is being done because students have lost writing practice.