Vidwan Sridhar Parthasarathy, 54, an esteemed mridangam performer, passed away during a show, Lokmat SwaraChaitanya Diwali Pahat 2026, on Friday.
Audience members said Parthasarathy had been playing normally during the early morning concert when he collapsed in the middle of a piece. Medical professionals rushed to the stage to administer cardiopulmonary resuscitation.
Manipal Hospital, Baner, said Parthasarathy was brought to the hospital’s Emergency Department. “Despite immediate and continued resuscitation efforts by the medical team, he could not be revived,” the hospital said in a statement.
A disciple of Vidwan Karaikudi R. Chandramouli, Parthasarathy was introduced to the mridangam as a child and imbued the art form with his deep understanding and elegance. He accompanied many celebrated musicians and was also part of ensembles headed by Louis Banks, among others. In the album, Miles from India: A Celebration of the Music of Miles Davis, Parthasarathy was featured with noted musicians Gino Banks, Rakesh Chaurasia and Selva Ganesh, among others.
News of the death shook the music world on Friday. On social media, Louis Banks said, “I am utterly shocked and deeply devastated to hear the sad and unfortunate news of the passing of my dearest friend and colleague Sridar Parthasarathy. You will be deeply missed Sridar.”
Gino Banks posted, “This one hits very hard. Total shock! I have grown up around him as one of my mentors since the days with dad’s group SILK … learnt so much… got a chance to play with him often over the years and learnt every time.. was still learning. In his company off stage with meals, drink and laughter also talking about the seriousness of music … the divinity of music. A gem of a human being. He was kind and helpful to all of us rhythm enthusiasts.”