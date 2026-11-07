Mridangam player Sridhar Parthasarathy passes away during Pune concert

Mridangam artiste Sridhar Parthasarathy died at 54 after collapsing during a Diwali Pahat concert in Pune.

By: Express News Service
2 min readPuneUpdated: Nov 7, 2026 08:52 AM IST
Sridhar Parthasarathy accompanied many celebrated musicians and was also part of ensembles headed by Louis Banks, among others. (Special arrangement photo)Sridhar Parthasarathy accompanied many celebrated musicians and was also part of ensembles headed by Louis Banks, among others. (Special arrangement photo/ Image enhanced using AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

Vidwan Sridhar Parthasarathy, 54, an esteemed mridangam performer, passed away during a show, Lokmat SwaraChaitanya Diwali Pahat 2026, on Friday.

Audience members said Parthasarathy had been playing normally during the early morning concert when he collapsed in the middle of a piece. Medical professionals rushed to the stage to administer cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

Manipal Hospital, Baner, said Parthasarathy was brought to the hospital’s Emergency Department. “Despite immediate and continued resuscitation efforts by the medical team, he could not be revived,” the hospital said in a statement.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

A disciple of Vidwan Karaikudi R. Chandramouli, Parthasarathy was introduced to the mridangam as a child and imbued the art form with his deep understanding and elegance. He accompanied many celebrated musicians and was also part of ensembles headed by Louis Banks, among others. In the album, Miles from India: A Celebration of the Music of Miles Davis, Parthasarathy was featured with noted musicians Gino Banks, Rakesh Chaurasia and Selva Ganesh, among others.

A disciple of Vidwan Karaikudi R. Chandramouli, Parthasarathy was introduced to the mridangam as a child and imbued the art form with his deep understanding and elegance. (Special arrangement photo) A disciple of Vidwan Karaikudi R. Chandramouli, Parthasarathy was introduced to the mridangam as a child and imbued the art form with his deep understanding and elegance. (Special arrangement photo)

News of the death shook the music world on Friday. On social media, Louis Banks said, “I am utterly shocked and deeply devastated to hear the sad and unfortunate news of the passing of my dearest friend and colleague Sridar Parthasarathy. You will be deeply missed Sridar.”

Gino Banks posted, “This one hits very hard. Total shock! I have grown up around him as one of my mentors since the days with dad’s group SILK … learnt so much… got a chance to play with him often over the years and learnt every time.. was still learning. In his company off stage with meals, drink and laughter also talking about the seriousness of music … the divinity of music. A gem of a human being. He was kind and helpful to all of us rhythm enthusiasts.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Nov 07: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments